UAE urges private companies to apply flexible work tomorrow amidst unstable weather

With rains and thunderstorms expected to continue in some parts of the UAE, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) on Thursday called on private companies to apply flexible work setups tomorrow, November 17.
“Necessary measures need to be taken by companies to ensure (essential) outdoor work...complies with occupational health and safety requirements,” the ministry said in its advisory.
“Companies also need to ensure the health and safety of workers commuting to and from outdoor work locations.”
In Ras Al Khaimah, classes in government schools will be conducted remotely tomorrrow as heavy rains battered the emirate, it was announced earlier today. Crisis management teams were also put on high alert in the emirate.
Lightning, thunder and rains of different intensities are expected over the country’s east, north and coastal areas over the next two days.
About three weeks ago, when the UAE saw a 28-day spell of rain, Mohre had also encouraged flexible work patterns for a day.
