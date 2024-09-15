UAE urges citizens in China to exercise caution due to typhoon

The ministry said that approximately 134,000 inspection visits were conducted and only 51 violations were recorded
The UAE has warned its citizens in China to exercise caution due to a typhoon nearing the region.
The Emirates' mission in Shanghai urged its citizens to exercise caution and due to the typhoon Bebinca tropical storm Francine which is expected to affect Shanghai and the Chinese provinces of Zhejiang and Fujian.
The authority also urged people to follow all safety instructions issued by the authority on ground.
Earlier in the day, the UAE Embassy in Vienna called on citizens in Austria to exercise caution due to the weather disturbances, heavy rains and floods that the country is witnessing.
In case of any emergencies, citizens have been advised to contact on the following numbers: 0097180024 or 0097180044444. They can also get in touch by registering for the Tawajodi service, a service by Ministry of Foreign Affairs for communication with UAE nationals abroad.
