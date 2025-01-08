UAE: Up to Dh30,000 release fees for impounded vehicles in Sharjah

After Sharjah yesterday announced a new decision revising the fees for the release of impounded vehicles, it today released a list of fines and penalties.

These offences, including reckless driving and negligence, pose significant risks to the safety of people and property. Once the legal impoundment period has expired, the decision aims to facilitate the return of these vehicles.

When the decision was announced on Tuesday, authorities had not yet released the list. However, Sharjah Media has now put up the table of fees.

