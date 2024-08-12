E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Up to Dh10,000 fees for 17 drone-related services

The Cabinet has retained the authority to amend these fees as necessary

by

Waad Barakat
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo: WAM File
Photo: WAM File

Published: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 6:00 AM

Fees ranging from Dh200 to Dh10,000 have been specified for services related to drones in the UAE. This came in a Cabinet resolution that details 17 types of services including issuing permits, renewal, registration certificates, and establishment of facilities.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The service fees have been specified in Cabinet resolution No. 58 – a copy of which Khaleej Times has seen – and published in the Official Gazette in June. It is not immediately clear how or when the new fees will be levied, although the resolution states that it will be effective 60 days from the date of publication in the Official Gazette.

ServiceIssuance feesRenewal fees (if any)
A drone registration certificate for entertainmentDh200 upon issuanceDh200 for renewal every two years
A drone registration certificate for "event organisation" categoryAircraft weight, in kilograms, multiplied by the number of aircraft, multiplied by Dh20 - upon issuance.
A pilot certificateDh100 upon issuanceDh100 upon renewal, every 5 years
A drone operator accreditation certificate for the "commercial, government, and event organisation" categoriesDh5,000 upon issuanceDh5,000 upon annual renewal
An approved aircraft training institution certificateDh10,000 upon issuanceDh10,000 upon annual renewal
A permit to approve the manufacture, design, or maintenance of aircraftDh10,000 upon issuanceDh10,000 upon annual renewal
Approval to establish facilities for drone activitiesDh5,000 upon issuanceDh5,000 upon annual renewal
Approval to establish airstripsDh5,000 upon issuanceDh5,000 upon annual renewal
Certificates for safety assessment bodiesDh5,000 upon issuanceDh5,000 upon annual renewal
Safety certificateDh1,000 upon issuanceDh1,000 upon annual renewal
Approval to establish fuel and energy supply stationsDh5,000 upon issuanceDh5,000 upon annual renewal

As per the resolution, the General Civil Aviation Authority has been tasked with implementation. It will collect the fees through solutions developed by the Ministry of Finance. Relevant authorities in each Emirate will coordinate with the GCAA to offer drone-related services and charge the appropriate fees.


The Cabinet has also retained the authority to amend these fees as necessary, including making additions, deletions, or other adjustments to the fee structure.

In 2022, the UAE’s Ministry of Interior had banned the use of drones and light sports aircraft for “owners, practitioners and enthusiasts” after instances of misuse.

ALSO READ:

Waad Barakat

More news from UAE