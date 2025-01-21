UAE: Up to 9-day break ahead of Ramadan as schools head into mid-term

Photo: Reuters file

Schools are gearing up for mid-term break in February, set to begin in the middle of the month.

Some schools will have a full week off, from Monday, February 10, to Friday, February 14, creating a nine-day holiday including weekends. Others will have a three-day break from Wednesday, February 12, to Friday, February 14.

A few schools will only observe a two-day break, on Thursday, February 13, and Friday, February 14. When combined with weekend, this will result in a four-day holiday, with students returning to school on Monday, February 17.

Meanwhile, during Ramadan that is expected to begin on March 1 this year, depending on the moon sighting, schools will follow shorter work days, with educators reiterating that they will adapt the syllabus to maintain a balanced approach and support continued learning.

Understanding the value of short breaks

Notably, schools have some flexibility in their calendars for holidays, as long as they meet the required minimum 182 school days for the international curriculum.

In certain schools, the half-term break, for instance, is from Friday, February 14 to Monday, February 17.

“We follow the American-style academic calendar, operating on a four-quarter, two-semester system. We are currently administering our semester 1 final exams. While we adhere to a set break schedule, we recognise the value of short breaks for students and families to recharge. Research shows that periodic breaks improve focus, reduce stress, and enhance overall well-being, which is essential for maintaining a balanced and effective learning environment,” Lisa Johnson, principal at American Academy for Girls, said.

Head teachers highlighted that the curriculum is planned at the beginning of the academic year, with breaks in mind, ensuring balanced progress throughout the term.

“We have a one-week break sandwiched between two weekends. We have our break from February 10 to 15,” said Neetha Shetty, principal at Al Diyafah High School, LLC.

She stressed that the percentage of curriculum coverage varies across different phases. “In certain senior classes, approximately 60 to 70 per cent of the curriculum is covered before the mid-term break, whereas in primary classes, it is around 50 to 60 per cent. Additionally, January, being a cooler month, is ideal for hosting numerous sports activities, which are scheduled accordingly.”

She also emphasised that breaks offer educators a chance to recharge.

Shetty added, “Teaching is a demanding profession, and breaks provide educators with the opportunity to recuperate mentally and physically, helping to prevent burnout. For both teachers and students, breaks enhance productivity and overall well-being. They shift the focus toward quality teaching and learning rather than simply prioritising time spent in the classroom.”

School calendars approved in advance Head teachers also reiterated that the school calendar is confirmed and approved by the relevant authorities before the end of the previous academic year. "This allows our teachers to complete long-term planning for all subjects, before the start of the new academic year, taking into account all the mid-term breaks and national holidays throughout the year, ensuring coverage of the curriculum. Our mid-term break is from Monday, February 10, to Wednesday, February 12," Lisa Passante, principal at Star International School, Al Twar, said. Lisa Passante "These breaks are an opportunity to reset and come back with a renewed drive to learn. As a British School Middle East (BSME) member school, we aim to align our school holidays across the region to support families who may have children in different schools. This academic year, many have implemented a three day break rather than a full five days. This will still allow for a break, but one that is not as long as previous years," added Passante.