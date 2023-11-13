UAE: University students can win Dh1 million by entering this sustainability competition

Jaleena spent more than a year working on the special edition containing all 114 surahs across 604 pages
University students in the UAE have the golden opportunity to win a grant of Dh1 million to fuel their start-up dreams.
Organised by the Ministry of Education, the 'Sustainability Innovators Challenge' is opening submissions from university students across the country to pitch their innovative ideas that have an impact on the environment.
Winning projects will win a grant of Dh1 million, helping students establish their startups.
The initiative is part of the Entrepreneurship Development Program in the Sustainability Sector for the year 2024.
Those who wish to make a significant impact can register on the Ministry of Education's official website.
