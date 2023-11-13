UAE

UAE: University students can win Dh1 million by entering this sustainability competition

The grant will help students kickstart their startup dreams

by

Web Desk
Published: Mon 13 Nov 2023, 7:50 PM

University students in the UAE have the golden opportunity to win a grant of Dh1 million to fuel their start-up dreams.

Organised by the Ministry of Education, the 'Sustainability Innovators Challenge' is opening submissions from university students across the country to pitch their innovative ideas that have an impact on the environment.

Winning projects will win a grant of Dh1 million, helping students establish their startups.

The initiative is part of the Entrepreneurship Development Program in the Sustainability Sector for the year 2024.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Those who wish to make a significant impact can register on the Ministry of Education's official website.

