UAE: 2 residents suffer severe injuries in separate accidents, airlifted to nearby hospitals

Photo: Screengrab from Ministry of Interior/X

Two Asian residents were badly injured in separate accidents in Sharjah and were airlifted to nearby hospitals, the UAE's Ministry of Interior said on X on Saturday.

Air Ambulance teams moved swiftly to save the lives of both residents who were injured in two collisions, it added.

In a video shared by the ministry, two trucks are seen with bad damages as teams run to lift the injured on stretchers and provide them with urgent first aid. Watch the full video of the rescue operation here: