Sat, Nov 16, 2024 | Jumada al-Awwal 15, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

UAE: 2 residents suffer severe injuries in separate accidents, airlifted to nearby hospitals

The two collisions took place in Sharjah

Published: Sat 16 Nov 2024, 10:15 PM

Updated: Sat 16 Nov 2024, 10:38 PM

Top Stories

Photo: Screengrab from Ministry of Interior/X

Photo: Screengrab from Ministry of Interior/X

Two Asian residents were badly injured in separate accidents in Sharjah and were airlifted to nearby hospitals, the UAE's Ministry of Interior said on X on Saturday.

Air Ambulance teams moved swiftly to save the lives of both residents who were injured in two collisions, it added.

In a video shared by the ministry, two trucks are seen with bad damages as teams run to lift the injured on stretchers and provide them with urgent first aid. Watch the full video of the rescue operation here:

ALSO READ:



Next Story