UAE traffic: Full closure of roundabout announced in Sharjah from Jan 26-28

It is being done to carry out maintenance work, the authority said

by

Web Desk
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Thu 25 Jan 2024, 9:51 PM

The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority has informed motorists of a full closure of a roundabout from Friday.

The authority said that there will be a full road closure in the square located between the areas of Al Qarayen 1, 3, 4, and 5, from Friday, January 26 to Sunday, January 28.

It is being done to carry out maintenance work and raising the efficiency of the road, the authority said.

The map below indicates the area of the closure:

In addition to the maintenance work in the intersection, Sharjah RTA had earlier also announced a closure in the street leading up to the University City Hall from Tuesday, January 23, until Wednesday, February 21.

The closure is taking place due to works prior to the Sharjah Lights Festival, as well as during it.

The authority advised motorists to use alternative routes and to follow traffic and directional signs. They are also advised to avoid any traffic jams.

