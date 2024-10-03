E-Paper

UAE: Traffic files to be opened automatically for residents who turn 18

The Ministry of Interior has introduced new changes to the vehicle and driving licence section on its digital platform

Web Desk
Published: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 5:48 PM

Last updated: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 9:20 PM

A new initiative in the UAE has introduced opening of traffic files for residents as soon as they turn 18, the Ministry of Interior announced on Thursday.

A traffic file will be immediately opened for younger residents as they reach 18 years of age. They will receive an SMS informing them of the same.


The authority has introduced new changes, part of its updates to the electronic services system within the 'Zero Government Bureaucracy' programme.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

There are 11 new services aimed at eliminating bureaucracy, which include changes to the vehicle and driving licence section, along with simplifying vehicle transfer and tariff services. These changes aim to cut the service time to a 'record' period.

With the new changes to the electronic services, the authority introduced the following amendments:

  • Obtaining a parking permit has now become automatic for people of determination.
  • The authority has streamlined services such as 'issuing a replacement for lost or damaged digital plates' and changing ownership data through digital notifications.
  • Individuals can now insert their driving licence and ownership in Apple Wallet.
  • Individuals can also exchange licences from other countries with ease.
  • Vehicle ownership will now be issued directly from the car dealership.
  • In Abu Dhabi, activation of digital transfer of certificates is currently being tested.
  • The authority has cancelled mandatory printing and delivery of driving and car ownership licences, with adoption of the electronic version.
  • A single system has been introduced to transfer vehicle ownership and write it off digitally.

