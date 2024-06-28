E-Paper

UAE: Traffic diversion on major road from Saturday

Police urged motorists to adhere to instructions that will be put in place and to avoid congestion

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File
Published: Fri 28 Jun 2024, 4:23 PM

There will be a traffic diversion on a major road in Ajman, authorities announced on Friday.

Ajman Police said that traffic will be diverted on Sheikh Zayed Road in the emirate from Saturday, June 29.


The diversion is due to development work on the street to improve traffic movement.

See the map below:

Police urged motorists to adhere to traffic instructions that will be put in place during the diversion and to avoid congestion.

