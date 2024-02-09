UAE traffic alert: Rolling road closures in Abu Dhabi on Saturday for cycling tour

Photo: Supplied

Published: Fri 9 Feb 2024, 5:24 PM

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have announced rolling road closures on Saturday because of the UAE Tour Women cycling race.

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi on Thursday said that there will be rolling closures in certain parts of Al Ain from 12.30pm to 4.30pm for the third stage.

The third stage is from Al Ain Police Museum to Jebel Hafeet on Saturday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

As per the map provided provided by ITC, the first closure will take place from 12.30pm to 12.30pm followed by the second phase from 12.30pm to 12.40pm. The third phase is from 12.40pm to 1pm followed by the fourth phase from 1pm to 1.10pm.

The fifth phase will be from 1.10pm to 1.20pm, while the sixth phase will be from 1.20pm to 1.40pm. The seventh phase will see a closure from 1.40pm to 1.50pm followed by the eighth phase from 1.50pm to 2.10pm.

The ninth phase takes place from 2.10pm to 2.40pm followed by the 10th phase from 2.40pm to 3pm. The 11th phase will be from 3pm to 3.15pm, while the 12th phase will be from 3.15pm to 3.20pm.

The 13th and final phase is from 3.20pm to 4.30pm.

See the map below:

Photo: ITC Abu Dhabi/X

The authority urged motorists to drive carefully and abide by the the traffic rules and regulations.

The fourth and final stage will see the riders start at Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum and finishing at the Abu Dhabi Breakwater.

The first stage, called the Dubai Stage, took place in Dubai on Thursday followed by the second stage of the Tour, named the Modon Stage, in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

ALSO READ: