UAE traffic alert: Rolling closures announced in Abu Dhabi on Friday for cycling tour

Published: Thu 8 Feb 2024, 5:32 PM

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have announced rolling road closures on Friday because of the UAE Tour Women cycling race.

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi on Thursday said that there will be rolling closures in certain parts of the UAE capital from 12.30pm to 4.30pm.

The second stage of the Tour will take place from Al Mirfa Bab Al Nojoum to Madinat Zayed.

As per the map provided provided by ITC, the first closure will take place from 12.30pm to 12.55pm followed by the second phase from 12.55pm to 1.30pm. The third phase is from 1.30pm to 1.40pm followed by the fourth phase from 1.40pm to 2.30pm.

The fifth phase will be from 2.30pm to 3pm, while the sixth phase will be from 3pm to 3.10pm. The seventh phase will see a closure from 3.10pm to 3.20pm followed by the eighth phase from 3.20pm to 3.30pm.

The ninth phase takes place from 3.30pm to 3.35pm followed by the 10th phase from 3.35pm to 3.45pm. The 11th and final phas will be from 3.45pm to 4.30pm.

See the map below:

Photo: ITC Abu Dhabi/X

The second stage of the Tour, named the Modon Stage, sees riders from the 20 teams traversing a distance of 113km.

The authority urged motorists to drive carefully and abide by the the traffic rules and regulations.

This is the second edition of the Tour and the race will come to a conclusion on February 11.

The first stage, called the Dubai Stage, took place in Dubai on Thursday, The riders traversed a distance of 122km from Dubai Miracle Garden to Dubai Harbour.

Temporary suspension of traffic was in place on some roads from 1.30pm to 4.30pm for a period of 10 to 15 minutes.

The Roads and Transport Authority said that the areas that were affected were Hessa Street, Al Khail Street, Sports City, Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Street, Al Qudra Street, Saih Al Salam Street, Saih Al Dahl Street, Umm Suqeim Street and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street.

The third stage is from Al Ain Police Museum to Jebel Hafeet on Saturday, while the fourth and final stage will see the riders start at Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum and finishing at the Abu Dhabi Breakwater.

