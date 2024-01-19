UAE

UAE traffic alert: Partial road closure announced on major road from today

Drivers are urged to drive cautiously and abide by traffic rules and regulations

Published: Fri 19 Jan 2024, 9:24 AM

A major road in Abu Dhabi is set to be partially closed from January 19, according to the Integrated Transport Centre.

Taking to X, the authority announced the closure on Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Road (E10).

Motorists can expect the closure to take place from 11 pm on Friday, January 19, until 5 am on Monday, January 22.

Two left lanes towards Dubai will be closed. The lanes highlighted in red will be closed, while the ones in green will continue operations as normal.

Photo: ITCAbuDhabi/X
Photo: ITCAbuDhabi/X

Drivers are urged to drive cautiously and abide by traffic rules and regulations.

