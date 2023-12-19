UAE traffic alert: Closure announced on major road in Abu Dhabi

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Tue 19 Dec 2023, 10:09 PM

A major road in Abu Dhabi will be fully closed from Wednesday, December 20, the emirate's transport authorities announced.

The Al Hisn Street towards Corniche will be closed from Wednesday, December 20 until Tuesday, February 6, 2024, according to the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC).

Here is a map of the affected route:

The ITC urged road users to drive cautiously and abide by traffic rules and regulations.

