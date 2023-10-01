UAE

UAE traffic alert: Accident on major Dubai road, authority warns motorists

Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes and take caution

by

Web Desk
Published: Sun 1 Oct 2023, 6:16 PM

Dubai Police has warned motorists of an accident on a key road in the emirate.

The authority took to X, formerly Twitter, to alert drivers of the accident on Al Khail Road.

The incident has taken place after Hessa Bridge heading towards Abu Dhabi.

Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes and take caution. The authority has also asked drivers to maintain their safety.

