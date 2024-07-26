E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE traffic alert: 3 streets to be partially closed until July 29 in Abu Dhabi

The government authority announced the road closure on social media platform X

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Fri 26 Jul 2024, 7:36 PM

Last updated: Fri 26 Jul 2024, 8:40 PM

Two streets in Abu Dhabi will be partially closed starting July 26 until July 29, while one street will be partially closed starting July 27.

The closure on Hazza Bin Zayed The First Street and Mubarak bin Mohammed Street will start from 11pm on Friday and last until 5am on Monday, July 29.


The lanes highlighted in red will be closed, while those in green will remain unaffected.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The map below indicates the area of the closure:

Photo: X/ AD Mobility
Photo: X/ AD Mobility

The closure of the two left lanes of Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street will start from 12am on Saturday, July 27 and last until 5am on Monday, July 29.

The closure of the two left lanes marked in blue will start from 12am on Sunday, July 28 and last until 12pm on Sunday.

The map below indicates the area of the closure:

Photo: X/ AD Mobility
Photo: X/ AD Mobility

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE