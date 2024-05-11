UAE traffic alert: 2 key roads to be partially closed for a month in Abu Dhabi

The utility services provider reported Dh651 million net profit for Q1 2024, down from Dh763 million in same quarter last year
Two key roads in Abu Dhabi will be partially closed for a month, AD Mobility announced on Saturday.
The authority said that there will be a partial closure on Maitha bint Mohammed Street in Al Ain from Sunday, May 12 from 12am to Sunday, June 16. The closure will be on the two left lanes in both directions.
The map below indicates the area of the closure:
Another major road in the UAE capital will be partially closed. Hazza bin Sultan Street in Al Ain will be partially closed to traffic from Sunday, May 12 to Wednesday June 12. The closure will be on the two left lanes in both directions, the authority said.
The map below indicates the area of the closure:
The authority has urged motorists to drive cautiously and to abide by traffic rules and regulations.
