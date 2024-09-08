UAE tourism sector on track for record growth; expected to hit Dh236 billion in 2024

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 2:24 PM

The UAE's tourism sector continues to record remarkable performance in international tourist arrivals and hotel bookings, aligning with the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031, which aims to attract Dh100 billion in tourism investments and boost the sector's contribution to the GDP to Dh450 billion by 2031.

In 2023, the tourism sector contributed 11.7 per cent of the UAE's GDP, totaling Dh220 billion, and is expected to rise to 12 per cent or Dh236 billion in 2024, according to figures from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

The WTTC projects the travel and tourism contribution to the UAE GDP to reach around Dh275.2 by 2034, supported by the world-class infrastructure in the country, which includes airports and accommodations, but also thrilling tourist attractions.

Dubai welcomed 10.62 million tourists in the first seven months of 2024, an 8 per cent increase year-on-year (YoY), data showed. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi's hotels saw over 2.87 million guests during the first half of 2024, generating Dh3.6 billion, a 19.5 per cent growth YoY.

These accomplishments highlight the success of the UAE's sustainable tourism policies and its strong infrastructure, diverse tourist destinations, and commitment to ongoing development under the National Tourism Strategy 2031.