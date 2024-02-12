UAE: Total closure of some roads announced in Sharjah

Rain in Sharjah. Photo: Shihab

Published: Mon 12 Feb 2024, 9:52 AM

Adverse weather conditions in the UAE on Monday morning led to waterlogging on many arterial roads and in low-lying areas.

The Eastern Province Police Department of Sharjah Police announced the closure of the ring road in the city of Kalba (Mohammed bin Zayed City Intersection) due to heavy rain. Consequently, drivers are urged to exercise caution, take alternative routes during the closure, and refrain from approaching areas where valleys and dams are flowing.

The Road and Transport Authority in Sharjah also announced total closure of Corniche Road to Maryam Island due to construction works related to developing the infrastructure as shown in the map below. The road will be closed from Monday, February 12 to Tuesday, August 13.

