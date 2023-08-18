UAE: Toons, drones, science shows and basketball; cool things to do this weekend

Photos: Supplied

Meeting your favourite cartoon characters, testing your science knowledge ahead of going back to school, and catching the US men’s national basketball team in action, there are several cool things to look forward to this weekend in Abu Dhabi.

Science shows, workshops for children

Ahead of the school reopening, Bawabat Al Sharq Mall is hosting some fun events for children. From August 18 to 25, the mall will be holding fun-filled scientific experiments enabling children to learn through discovery and play. There will be Science Stage shows running every day at 5.30pm and 7 pm. It will cover three main themes that will pique the children’s curiosity and pick their brains, including chemistry, the solar system and planets, and electricity. Also, two workshops will be held daily between 2 pm and 10 pm at a specially designated area.

Live shows from popular cartoon characters

Till this Sunday, visitors to the Galleria Al Maryah Island can enjoy live stage performances of Nickelodeon’s much-loved characters Dora the Explorer, Marshall and Chase from Spin Master Entertainment’s Paw Patrol, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Shimmer and Shine. The ‘Nickelodeon Rocks!’ live show is held three times a day followed by a 20-minute meet-and-greet with the characters. Little ones can also get involved in the action until August 27 with a Nickelodeon-themed activity zone at Central Kitchens on Level 3, where there are a wide array of entertaining games and activities.

Watch drone show at Ferrari World

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi lights up the sky over the Italian Zone in Bell’ Italia with a mesmerising ‘drone spectacular’ show every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 7:30 pm until September 3. Guests can watch drones hover in perfect harmony forming an amazing display of lights. Also, the ‘Race into Summer’ campaign is on featuring a series of unbeatable Ferrari-inspired experiences and family-friendly activities. The drone show, after enjoying the thrilling rides and performances, ensures a memorable end to the day.

It’s time for some slam dunk

Community members and basketball fans are in for a thrilling time as the world’s top teams are bringing their best moves to Abu Dhabi before heading to the FIBA World Cup 2023. The iconic Etihad Arena hosts the much-awaited International Basketball Week featuring national teams, including the US playing in the UAE for the first time. After their first game against Greece on Friday, the US team will take on Germany on Sunday. Also, Greece versus Germany is on Saturday.

Last days of Abu Dhabi Summer Sports

The popular Abu Dhabi Summer Sports in the Capital and Al Ain will end this Sunday. Initially launched at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), an initiative was started at the Al Ain Convention Centre too following high demand. Organised by ADNEC Services, a subsidiary of ADNEC Group, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the event aims to encourage community members to lead a healthy lifestyle by engaging in sports activities in an air-conditioned indoor venue during the summer.

