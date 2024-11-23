UAE to welcome Philippine President Marcos on November 26 for 1-day state visit

Photo: Reuters File

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will embark on a one-day working visit to the United Arab Emirates on November 26.

The Philippine president will meet with the President Sheikh Mohamed in Abu Dhabi on the afternoon of that day, according to an official statement from the Philippines' Presidential Communications Office.

It is expected that these productive dialogues will lead to agreements that will deepen the ties between the two countries, forging areas of cooperation that mutually harness their shared values and common interests.

While the President’s visit will be short, the goodwill and opportunities it will create will be substantial, resulting in stronger Philippine-UAE relations, the statement added.