UAE to help repair damaged water pipelines, networks in Gaza

Displaced Palestinian women use a dry path to carry water to their tent, following heavy rainfall north of Deir Al Balah in the central Gaza Strip on November 24. Photo: AFP file

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Deir Al Balah Municipality in central Gaza to implement a project for the maintenance and operation of damaged water networks, pipelines, and wells in the city.

The initiative aims to facilitate water access for residents and displaced persons following the worsening water crisis in recent months.

The agreement outlines the repair and operation of water infrastructure damaged by the conflict in the region, easing the municipality's burden and ensuring water supply to areas heavily populated with displaced individuals.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

As part of this initiative, the UAE will provide urgent humanitarian solutions to Deir Al Balah Municipality, including funding to resume operations of water wells and reservoirs, many of which were damaged.

The project seeks to alleviate the strain on the municipality caused by the destruction of water networks and the lack of operational resources.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 has been actively involved in repairing and extending water pipelines across various governorates in Gaza. The initiative previously implemented a project to rehabilitate water networks in northern Gaza, Gaza City, and Khan Younis as part of its humanitarian efforts to support Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.