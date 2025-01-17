UAE to build $20-million eye hospital in Uganda

The Emirates Global Hospitals programme aims to build 10 specialised hospitals within a decade in different continents of the world
The UAE will build a eye hospital in Uganda as part of the Emirates Global Hospitals programme and comes under the Zayed Humanitarian initiative.
The UAE and Uganda signed an agreement on Friday whereby an eye hospital will be built in Entebbe. The project is expected to cost Dh20 million.
The programme and the project comes under the directive of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed.
The agreement was signed by Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Deputy Chairman of the Emirates Aid Agency and Vincent Bagiri Waiswa Permanent Secretary of the Ugandan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
