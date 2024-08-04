UAE to boost agricultural production, launches programme to improve skills of staff

The director of the Ports Police Station urged beach and pool-goers to adhere to safety guidelines
As part of its efforts to enhance agricultural production and strengthen national food security in the UAE, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) has launched a programme to improve the efficiency of agricultural extension agents or agricultural guiding staff.
Besides developing their professional capacities, the programme will work towards improving the communication skills of agricultural extension agents to enable them to share modern farming techniques to ensure increase of production.
The programme will encompass specialised training courses about soil and irrigation, crop and vegetable production, fruit production, pest prevention and control, beekeeping and honey production.
It will also feature lectures and workshops to enhance the technical skills and competencies of agricultural extension agents. Additionally, the programme will include field courses to provide opportunities for applying theoretical knowledge in a practical context and developing communication skills and enhancing confidence.
Dr. Mohammed Salman Al Hammadi, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Food Diversity Sector at MOCCAE, said: "The agricultural extension efficiency improvement programme comes as part of our ongoing commitment to support the sustainability of national farms in the UAE aimed at reinforcing and growing the sector in the future. The programme aims to develop a specialised path for all agricultural extension agents covering the main fields in the sector. Through this, we seek to build capacity and competency of agricultural extension, which in turn, would contribute to enhancing local agricultural production and support the transformation of national food systems into more sustainable systems."
He pointed out that the agricultural extension efficiency improvement programme is scheduled to be implemented in collaboration with partners, research centres, and global experts.
The efforts by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment include developing an annual plan for agricultural guidance, aimed at monitoring and supporting farmers in enhancing crop production and protecting the crops from pests. This initiative is based on establishing a timetable for the service operations of trees and cultivation seasons for each crop.
The programme will focus on date palm crops, fruits, vegetables, fodder, bees, and honey production. It also includes operations related to irrigation, fertilization, and land reclamation.
Al Hammadi said the Ministry, through the annual plan for agricultural guidance, aims to enhance communication between extension agents and farmers and to prepare a schedule for periodic visits to farms.
ALSO READ:
The director of the Ports Police Station urged beach and pool-goers to adhere to safety guidelines
The proud moment was more palpable when the father and son made a victory run hoisting the UAE flag while galloping side by side on their winning horses
Humidity is forecast to hit 80 per cent in the coastal areas and islands
In addition, many customers provide cold water or juices, especially during the summer's scorching heat
Heavy rains along India's west coast have flooded many towns and villages; Pakistan's Lahore, too, experienced record rainfall recently
Right from the start, 20-year-old Balqees Al Hashmi dominated Maria on the mat with her grappling techniques
They assured that the police station continues to provide services and welcome customers
Teams from 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' have set up dozens of shelter tents for families who have been forced to leave their homes