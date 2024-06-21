UAE: Thirsty? Get free buttermilk at this restaurant as summer heat peaks

For Emirati households, rutab dates are not just a delicious treat; they are a symbol of local hospitality
As the scorching desert heat intensifies with the onset of the summer solstice, one restaurant in Sharjah is offering a refreshing solution.
Babu Murugan, owner of Madurai Restaurant in Abu Shagara, has announced that starting Saturday, June 22, free buttermilk will be provided to anyone who walks into his restaurant between 11am and 3pm.
This promo is available at the restaurant all throughout the summer.
"The summer heat can be relentless, and I wanted to do something to help our community stay cool and hydrated," Murugan told Khaleej Times. "Buttermilk is a traditional, healthy drink that is perfect for replenishing electrolytes lost through sweating. It's not only refreshing but also helps combat fatigue often experienced in the summer heat."
Murugan said his initiative is inspired by similar acts of kindness across the UAE. "Local charities and generous individuals install water coolers to provide free cold drinking water as a noble act," he added. "I thought of offering buttermilk because it’s rich in electrolytes and much healthier. Despite its name, buttermilk contains no butter and is actually lower in fat than regular milk. It’s a versatile, fermented dairy product, similar to kefir."
The buttermilk giveaway comes at a time when the country experiences its summer solstice today, June 21, with temperatures expected to soar.
Murugan, who hails from Madurai, a major city in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu, hopes that his gesture will encourage others to think about ways to support their community during the harsh summer months. "It's a small step, but if it helps even a few people feel better in this heat, it's worth it," he said.
Elsewhere in Sharjah, 68-year-old Pakistani biker Mohammad Dawood continues his noble tradition of distributing free bottled water on weekends. A practice he adopted four years ago, Dawood's commitment to keeping his community hydrated remains steadfast despite the challenges of advancing age.
Until recently, Dawood could be found manning a food trolley laden with water bottles and candies outside his two-storied villa facing the beachfront along Al Montazah Road. However, due to health limitations, he now keeps cold water bottles in his car, offering them to anyone walking in the simmering heat.
"I may not be able to man the trolley anymore, but that doesn't stop me from helping," said Dawood. "I keep cold water bottles in my car and hand them out to anyone who needs them."
Dawood’s reputation for kindness has led to a heartening phenomenon. "Random strangers ring my doorbell every few days asking for water because they have seen me doing this for years," he shared. "It’s amazing to see how a small act of kindness can build such a strong connection with the community."
