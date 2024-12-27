UAE: These women make up to Dh20,000 monthly, get global brand deals by turning art into businesses

Photos: Supplied

Three talented women are redefining success in the art world in the UAE, transforming modest beginnings of just Dh200 into thriving businesses.

From captivating international brands with unique designs to establishing careers, each highlight how artistic passion can lead to financial success.

Maryam Hamad, a 34-year-old Emirati from Dubai, shared her journey as an artist. "My beginnings in drawing started from a young age. I would draw whenever I had free time. Later, I participated in drawing competitions during elementary and middle school and always won. I saw myself as an artist and tried to emulate what I admired. It might even be hereditary in our family," she said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

After getting married and having children, Maryam began to develop her skills by enrolling in the Sharjah Institute of Arts. "My teacher was an amazing artist who saw potential in me and worked with me. After that, I became independent and started my own business, initially drawing on gift bags. I used to sell them for Dh10 to Dh20, and then my business took off completely," she added.

As her skills developed, Maryam hoped to create something with her hands that would be found in every home. "From there, I began to draw on literally everything," she said.

Maryam started to expand slowly, with initial support from her family. "I participated in exhibitions where I sold my products, such as the Al-Freej Market and other Dubai exhibitions. After that, I promoted my business through Instagram advertisements and TikTok promotions."

Explaining her current work, she said, "I am an artist who draws on everything that I see people taking a lot of. In the winter season, I draw on hoodies for the desert, like the 'LIWA festival'."

Sharing insights into her monthly profits: "It depends on the seasons. I can earn Dh20,000 or more in some months, while profits can be quite low during simpler seasons like summer."

From passion to purpose

Maimouna, a 22-year-old Iraqi artist known as Artey, has spent her entire life in the UAE, where she has cultivated her artistic talents. A graduate in physical therapy from the University of Sharjah, her journey into the art world blossomed at the age of 15.

Drawing has always been her passion, serving as her private sanctuary where imagination knows no bounds. "I always felt it was my own circle, and I constantly seek unique and non-traditional images," said Maimouna.

She began developing her skills and soon discovered the potential for creating art on products, which opened new avenues for her creativity. Through social media, Maimouna has worked tirelessly to establish her artistic brand, Artey, which embodies independence and self-reliance. "Art became my way to achieve financial and creative independence," she explained.

Maimouna’s work has garnered attention from international companies, leading to collaborations with brands like MCM and Memo Paris, where she showcased her designs on perfume bottles.

Her daily routine includes creating custom pieces and engaging with her followers through social media, where she shares her artistic journey. "Art is both an outlet and a lifeline for me," added the young artist.

Creativity into fashion At 27, Fatima Mohammed, hailing from Ajman, has turned her childhood love for drawing into a flourishing career as a fashion illustrator and workshop facilitator. Her artistic journey began in elementary school, where she was inspired by a friend's talent for drawing. This spark of inspiration ignited a passion that would define her future. "I always saw drawing as a way to express myself," Fatima recalls. Her experiences in university, participating in art events and collaborating with fellow artists, further fuelled her desire to pursue art professionally. Fatima's turning point came during her participation in Comic Con Dubai, where she realised her talent could translate into a viable business. Today, she focuses on fashion illustration, offering a range of services, including live drawing at events, workshops for children and adults, and custom design work tailored to her clients' visions. "My work is thriving, and I rely on it as my primary source of income," Fatima shared. She emphasised the importance of community engagement and often volunteers for events that promote creativity and artistic expression. ALSO READ: UAE artist Abdulla Lutfi creates unique Emirati manga, promotes art and inclusivity Look: When Abu Dhabi's streets and parks turned into a canvas of art Watch: Stunning Hatta mural made of 1.2 million marble pieces honours UAE founders