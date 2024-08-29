UAE: These Emirati women are helping shape Abu Dhabi’s tourism landscape

Published: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 7:44 PM Last updated: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 7:56 PM

As Abu Dhabi's travel and tourism sector continues to thrive, three Emirati women are playing significant roles in shaping the industry’s success.

While Amal Salah Al Barout and Lamia Abbas are pivotal figures at Miral Destinations, overseeing the development of iconic sites like Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, Hind Galadari spearheads operations at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi theme park.

Globetrotter Amal has been working in the tourism and aviation industries for 12 years now. “I had the pleasure of working around the globe for nearly half of my career, always with a passion and deep pride to showcase the beauty of Abu Dhabi,” said the senior sales director.

Amal joined Miral in 2019 and grew into leadership roles, where she is actively involved in projects boosting the tourism industry.

Among her career highlights was an opportunity to host Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi last year.

Amal Salah Al Barout

“I will never forget how he expressed his pride in the whole team and the encouraging words he shared with us as he was leaving. It was a truly memorable experience and a proud moment.”

Meanwhile, Hind is passionate about contributing to the rise of the theme parks and attractions industry in the region and mentoring future generations as well.

Hind Galadari

“I started my career in operations more than 15 years ago. My focus has always been in operational management and excellence within the attractions and entertainment industry,” said Hind, who is resilient to any challenges and remains determined to excel at work.

“I have played a pivotal role in opening a new theme park resort, leading with the operations of the greatest mega event in the country, and now managing a one-of-its-kind theme park. It is a proud moment for me to stand representing the Emirati woman as an industry leader both regionally and globally,” said Hind, the deputy general manager at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

Lamia Abbas

“Emirati women have always had an integral role in developing the society, and over time they have also proven to be profoundly capable of leading in organisations and government bodies,” she signed off.

