UAE: Temporary closure announced on major road tomorrow

The video takes residents through the history of the upcoming Dubai Airshow
The Eastern Province Police Department of Sharjah Police has announced a temporary road closure on Saturday, November 4, the authority said on Friday.
There will be a temporary road closure of Khor Fakkan Corniche Street in both directions from 5 am until 8.30am due to the Khor Fakkan Traithlon Race, the authority said
The authority advised motorists to use alternative routes during the time of the closure.
The Triathlon is set to begin at 6.45am.
ALSO READ:
The video takes residents through the history of the upcoming Dubai Airshow
The aerial photographs of the Emirates are a star piece of their exhibition at the SIBF, which is currently running its 42nd edition at the Expo Centre Sharjah
The authority has urged residents to avoid the area to maintain public safety and refrain from take pictures
Dubai Police held its first meeting on Thursday to discuss initial details
Scammers steal personal data by urging victims to click on a link provided in the message and fill out their user credentials
He found out he had been scammed when he reached the event venue and was informed that his passes were fake
The highly acclaimed writer is the Cultural Personality of the Year for the 42nd Sharjah International Book Fair
Cyclists can choose 40km or 80km routes; runners have 3km, 5km, and 10km options