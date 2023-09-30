UAE: Temporary ban on some vehicles in Abu Dhabi on October 2

Photo: ADPoliceHQ/X

Published: Sat 30 Sep 2023, 7:14 PM

There will be a temporary ban for entry of some heavy vehicles and buses transporting workers to Abu Dhabi on Monday (October 2), the Abu Dhabi Police Traffic and Patrol Directorate announced on Saturday.

Authorities said entrances, including Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, Mussafah Bridge, Al Maqta Bridge will be off limits to some heavy vehicles from 6am until 12pm on October 2, to give way for the opening of Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (Adipec) 2023 that will run until October 5 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec).

Exempted from this temporary truck ban are vehicles used by public sanitation companies and logistic support services, the Abu Dhabi Police noted.

General Mahmoud Youssef Al-Balushi, deputy director of the Traffic and Patrol Directorate for the Central Operations Sector, said traffic patrols will be deployed on all routes and smart traffic surveillance will be intensified to provide a more efficient traffic control. He also called on all motorists to adhere to all traffic rules and regulations.

According to organisers, Adipec 2023 will see the participation of more than 2,200 companies, including 54 of major local and international energy players. The four-day event will tackle global climate and energy challenges, as well as address decarbonisation efforts to accelerate the energy transition and environmental sustainability.

