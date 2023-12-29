UAE: Temporary ban announced on some vehicles in Abu Dhabi on New Year's Eve

There are many benefits not just for road users but also students as well as parents
Abu Dhabi has announced a ban on certain vehicles inside Abu Dhabi Island on New Year's Eve.
The Directorate of Traffic in cooperation with the Integrated Transport Centre announced a ban on the movement of trucks and heavy vehicles and buses transporting labourers from Sunday, December 31, 2023, to Monday, January 1, 2024.
The ban will start from 7am on Sunday, and will go on until 7am Monday.
Logistics and cleaning company vehicles are exempted.
This ban prohibits the mentioned vehicles from going on Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Maqta Bridge, Musaffah Bridge and Sheikh Khalifa Bridge.
Traffic patrols will be deployed on all roads and traffic control will be intensified through smart systems in order to provide efficiency. Drivers are advised to cooperate in strengthening traffic safety efforts by adhering to traffic laws.
Drivers have been advised to be careful and maintain their safety