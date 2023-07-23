UAE temperature soars: Up to Dh5,000 fine, jail for leaving children alone inside cars

Dubai Police advise parents against leaving kids alone in the vehicle under any circumstances

Authorities in the UAE have issued a strong warning about the risks associated with leaving children unattended in vehicles, emphasising the potential for tragic outcomes. Dubai Police advised parents against this dangerous practice, as it exposes children to potentially life-threatening dangers.

In the UAE, such negligence is punishable with a hefty fine and even imprisonment under Article 35 of the Wadeema Law. According to the law, the offence is punishable by imprisonment and/or a fine of up to Dh5,000 based on the “judge’s evaluation on a case-by-case basis”. In some instances, endangerment of the life and safety of people may be punishable by imprisonment/or a fine of up to Dh10,000.

In a video campaign, Dubai Police demonstrated how the soaring temperatures inside a parked vehicle could lead to potentially fatal situations. The video is reminiscent of a similar incident when a mother left her 2-year-old son in a car seat for a few minutes to buy groceries. The car doors locked automatically, with the keys forgotten inside, and he was alone inside with a seat belt on. The police was called in to help open the door and rescue the child.

Families should ensure that children exit the vehicle before locking the car, whether they are going shopping or returning home. Taking this precautionary step can prevent accidents or incidents of children being left unattended in the vehicle, ensuring their safety and well-being.

Temperatures in the UAE have crossed the 50°C-mark and authorities have urged motorists to be vigilant. While UAE doctors advise people to avoid direct exposure to extreme heat, auto experts are raising awareness about the potential risks posed to vehicles during the summer months. As part of its awareness campaign "Safe Summer", the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to adhere to the necessary safety measures and pay attention to regular maintenance and preventive measures for vehicles, especially in high temperatures.

By taking proactive measures, adhering to safety guidelines, and investing in regular vehicle maintenance, drivers can help mitigate the risk of vehicle fires, ensuring their safety and that of other road users.

