UAE Team Emirates Pogacar achieves first Giro/Tour double since 1998

Published: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 9:51 PM

UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar became the first rider to achieve the Giro d'Italia/Tour de France double since 1998 when he claimed his third Tour title on Sunday, cementing his domination by winning the final stage for his sixth stage success.

The Slovenian beat defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Belgian Remco Evenepoel, who were second and third overall and on the final stage, respectively.