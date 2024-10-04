UAE: Teacher sentenced to 3 years in jail, Dh5,000 fine for taking bribes from students

The violations were recorded over the past three months
A British teacher was sentenced to three years in prison and fined Dh5,000 after the Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal found him guilty of soliciting bribes from students at his school.
The teacher will be deported from the UAE following his sentence.
The teacher was accused of accepting bribes in exchange for changing exam results and unjustly raising students' grades.
The case came to light after the Public Prosecution initiated an investigation, which revealed evidence of the teacher’s misconduct.
Currently, the Federal Public Prosecution is investigating several cases pertaining to cheating and disrupting the examination system.
