UAE: Teacher sentenced to 3 years in jail, Dh5,000 fine for taking bribes from students

The Federal Public Prosecution is currently investigating several cases pertaining to cheating the examination system

by

Web Desk
Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 4:06 PM

Last updated: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 6:52 PM

A British teacher was sentenced to three years in prison and fined Dh5,000 after the Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal found him guilty of soliciting bribes from students at his school.

The teacher will be deported from the UAE following his sentence.


The teacher was accused of accepting bribes in exchange for changing exam results and unjustly raising students' grades.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The case came to light after the Public Prosecution initiated an investigation, which revealed evidence of the teacher’s misconduct.

Currently, the Federal Public Prosecution is investigating several cases pertaining to cheating and disrupting the examination system.

Web Desk

