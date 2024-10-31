Thu, Oct 31, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 28, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

UAE: Taxi fares rise for November in Ajman

This small jump in fares is taking place after prices dropped for two consecutive months

Published: Thu 31 Oct 2024, 2:48 PM

Updated: Thu 31 Oct 2024, 3:28 PM

Taking a taxi in Ajman is going to cost 0.2 fils more per kilometre in November, the emirate's transport authority said in a post on Thursday, October 31.

Next month, the per kilometre fare in Ajman will be Dh1.77 a slight rise from last month's Dh1.75 rate.

The new fuel prices, applicable all over the country, from November 1 are as follows:

  • Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.74 a litre, compared to Dh2.66 in October.
  • Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.63 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.54.
  • E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.55 a litre, compared to Dh2.47 a litre in October.

Depending on the type of vehicle, getting a full tank of petrol in November will cost you between Dh4.08 and Dh6.66 more than last month.

