UAE: Taking public bus to go from one emirate to another? How to plan your trip

Visiting the UAE for the first time and want to explore all that the different emirates have to offer? Or are you a resident hoping to travel outside your emirate?

If you are unsure of the public transport options for travelling between cities, read on. UAE has a public transport network that facilitates travel within as well as between emirates.

Different emirates have different transport platforms that help you navigate the stations, timings and fare requirements between cities. Access information online to plan your journey, hassle-free. Here's an overview of bus services that can take you from one emirate to another.

Dubai

The RTA’s currently operating intercity bus services are E100, E101, E201, E303, E306, E307, E307A, E315, E400, E411, E16, and E700 between Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Hatta, Fujairah, and Al Ain.

Dubai Bus is fully operational from 4 am to 1 am (the next day).

Routes

E100: Between Al Ghubaiba Bus Station and Abu Dhabi, Central Bus Station

E101: Between Ibn Battuta Bus Station and Abu Dhabi, Central Bus Station

E201: Between Al Ghubaiba Bus Station and Al Ain Central Bus Station

E303: Between Union Square Bus Station and Sharjah, Al Jubail Bus Station

E306: Between Al Ghubaiba Bus Station and Sharjah, Al Jubail Bus Station

E307: Between Deira City Center Bus Station and Sharjah, Al Jubail Bus Station

E307A: Between Abu Hail Bus Station and Sharjah, Al Jubail Bus Station

E315: Between Etisalat Bus Station and Sharjah, Al Muwailah Bus Terminal

E400: Between Union Square Bus Station and Ajman, Al Musallah Bus Station

E411: Between Etisalat Bus Station and Ajman, Al Musallah Bus Station

E16: Between Sabkha, Bus Station and Hatta, Bus Station

E700: Between Union Square Bus Station and Fujairah, Choithrams Supermarket Bus Station

The RTA is also operating two active routes from Dubai to Hatta.

H02 (Hatta Express): Dubai Mall Bus Station – Hatta Bus Station

This bus operates from 7am, to 7pm daily every two hours using deluxe coaches at a fare of Dh25 per rider per journey.

H04 (Hatta Hop on Hop off): Circular route starting and ending at Hatta Bus Station

The bus passes by four tourist landmarks (Hatta Wadi Hub, Hatta Hill Park, Hatta Dam, and the Heritage Village). It operates from 7AM to 9PM daily every 30 minutes at a fare of AED2 per rider per bus stop.

Dubai intercity bus routes can be paid for through a Nol card.

For more information such as timings and fare, visit rta.ae

On the header, hover over public transport. From the dropdown, hover the cursor over “bus” and then click on “plan your journey”. Select your start and destination points. Click Search and access the timings and fare.

Sharjah

Want to travel to a different emirate from Sharjah? Buses from Sharjah can connect you to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Fujairah

117G: Between Jubail Bus Station and Abu Dhabi Bus Station at a fare of AED35

116G: Between Jubail Bus Station and stops in Fujairah at a fare of AED30

308G, 309G, and 313G and other routes: Between Sharjah and various stops in Dubai for fares as low as AED15

114G: Between Jubail Bus Station and various stops in Ajman for fares as low as AED8

To plan your intercity journey in more detail, follow these steps

Visit the website: srta.gov.ae Click on “Transport Sector” on the header to access “transport services” in the dropdown menu. Click on “Intercity Bus Schedule”. Select your “from” and “to” stations to get information on timing, fare and line number.

Abu Dhabi

If you are in Abu Dhabi, intercity buses connecting you to Sharjah and Dubai are conveniently available.

The RTA routes E100 and E101 seamlessly connect Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

E100: Between Al Ghubaiba Bus Station and Abu Dhabi, Central Bus Station

E101: Between Ibn Battuta Bus Station and Abu Dhabi, Central Bus Station

The SRTA route 117R connects Abu Dhabi to a number of stops within Sharjah, at a fare of AED30.

117R: Between Abu Dhabi Bus Station/Abu Dhabi and Al Khan Interchange Stop 2, Al Wahda Street Carrefour Stop 1, Al Wahda Street MAX Stop 1, Al Wahda Street Post Office Stop 1, Ittihad Park Stop 1, Ittihad Road Ansar Mall Stop 1, Ittihad Road Restaurant Complex Stop 1, Ittihad Road Safeer Mall Stop 1, Ittihad Road Safeer Mall Stop 2, Jubail Station/Sharjah, King Faisal Street Al Estiqlal Street Junction Stop 1, King Faisal Street Sharjah Islamic Bank Stop 2

To further plan your intercity journey from Abu Dhabi, visit https://darbi.itc.gov.ae/

Visit https://darbi.itc.gov.ae/ From the menu on the side, click on "journey planner". Select your departure and arrival stations. Choose your preferred mode of transport and access the timing and fare.

Ras Al Khaimah

If you are looking to travel between Ras Al Khaimah and other emirates, intercity buses connect Ras Al Khaimah to Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm al Quwain, Abu Dhabi, and Al Ain.

RAK to Dubai Union Bus Station operates Saturday to Friday from 5:30am to 9pm, with a fare of AED27

RAK to Sharjah operates Saturday to Friday from 8am to 9pm with a fare of AED27

RAK to Ajman operates Satuday to Friday from 6am to 10pm with a fare of AED20

RAK to UAQ operates Saturday to Friday from 5:30am to 9pm with a fare of AED15

RAK to Abu Dhabi operates Saturday to Friday at 9am and 3pm with a fare of AED47

RAK to Al Ain operates Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 2pm with a fare of AED47

RAK to Global Village operates Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 4pm with a fare of AED30

RAK to Dubai Mall operates Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 2pm and 5pm with a fare of AED30

