UAE: Tailoring shops warned against violating traditional Emirati clothing standards in RAK

Tailoring and sewing shops in Ras Al Khaimah have been instructed to follow set standards in regards to stitching of the UAE's national dress and Emirati clothing.
The implementation of these standards begins from Monday, January 13, across the emirate.
The Department of Economic Development in the emirate has urged owners of these stores to comply with the following specifications:
The initiative is aimed at preserving the UAE's national identity and Emirati traditions and values, in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations
The authority will be conducting regular inspection visits to ensure these shops are adhering by these standards.
Any violation will subject the shop owner to legal accountability in accordance with the applicable regulations.
