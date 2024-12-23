UAE, Syrian foreign ministers discuss developments

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed the latest developments in the Syrian Arab Republic during a phone call with Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Syrian Transitional Government.

The two sides also discussed ways to enhance the strong fraternal relations between the two nations and peoples in areas of common interest.

During the call with al-Shibani, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed stressed the importance of preserving the unity, integrity and sovereignty of Syria.

Furthermore, he reaffirmed the UAE's unwavering position towards all endeavours aimed at ensuring a comprehensive and inclusive transitional phase that achieves the aspirations of the brotherly Syrian people for stability and development, He also underscored the UAE's belief in the importance of restoring optimism among the Syrian population for a prosperous future.