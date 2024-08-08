UAE suspends licences of 32 gold refineries

Gold industry shifts east as Dubai builds huge refinery

Published: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 5:54 PM Last updated: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 6:14 PM

The UAE’s Ministry of Economy has suspended the licences of 32 gold refineries in the country for non-compliance with the anti-money laundering legislation (AML).

A statement issued by the Ministry said that licences of these refineries, which represent 5 per cent of the gold sector in the country, were suspended from July 24, 2024 to October 24, 2024.

The Ministry said the decision came after it carried out a series of field inspections on activities related to the trade and manufacturing of precious metals and gemstones to ensure the highest levels of AML compliance in the gold sector.

The crackdown against financial crimes has been intensified as inspections found 256 violations by these refineries, with eight violations for each refinery. The most prominent of these were not taking necessary measures and procedures to identify risks, not notifying the Financial Information Unit of a suspicious transaction report when necessary, and not examining customer and transaction databases against names included in the terrorism lists.

“The UAE affirms its firm commitment to developing an integrated legislative and regulatory system to combat money laundering and achieve the highest levels of compliance with the policy on due diligence regulations for the responsible gold supply chain, by keeping pace with the best global practices in this regard,” said Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, undersecretary of the UAE’s Ministry of Economy.