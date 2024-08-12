UAE summer to end soon? Suhail star to be spotted this month; temperatures to dip gradually

'Want to be able to visit her grave': Many expats choose to bury, cremate their loved ones in UAE
As the UAE approaches the end of its sweltering summer, all eyes turn to the horizon in anticipation of the Suhail star's appearance. This celestial event, expected in less than two weeks, signals the transition from the peak of summer heat to more temperate days ahead.
Despite marking the end of peak summer, temperatures won’t be dropping immediately.
As the Arabs say, "If Suhail rises, the night cools down," indicating that nighttime temperatures will gradually begin to decrease, signalling the first signs of a change in the weather.
Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society, noted that Suhail will first be visible at dawn starting from August 24, marking the start of a significant climatic shift.
Following the rise of Suhail, the region will experience approximately 40 days of transitional weather known as 'Sufriya', characterised by fluctuating conditions that bridge the gap between the intense summer and the onset of cooler temperatures.
Following this, the weather will gradually stabilise starting from mid-October, when the 'Wasm' season begins, while winter begins about 100 days after the rise of Suhail.
The onset of Suhail also signals the retreat of the Indian monsoon, which weakens and shifts southward. This period is marked by the arrival of the 'Kous' winds, carrying increased humidity and bringing about the formation of low clouds.
These clouds, particularly along the eastern slopes of the Hajar Mountains in Oman and the UAE, may produce light drizzles, known locally as 'Kous' clouds.
Suhail, known as the 'Star of Yemen', holds a significant place in Arab tradition. Its appearance aligns with the unique 'Durur' calendar, which segments the year into distinct phases, each spanning one hundred days.
