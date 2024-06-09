UAE summer: Longest day of the year to last nearly 14 hrs in June

Published: Sun 9 Jun 2024, 8:30 AM Last updated: Sun 9 Jun 2024, 11:07 AM

The UAE will experience its summer solstice, the longest day of the year, lasting 13 hours and 48 minutes, from June 21 to June 22, according to Astronomy and Space Sciences.

The summer solstice occurs every June 21 in most years. This year, however, the summer solstice will be on June 20 for most countries in the world at 20:51 UTC, which is the earliest solstice since 1796. For the UAE, the longest day of the year will still be on June 21.

The authorities also noted that the date of the summer solstice will also be earlier in the coming leap years.

The third week of June sees the country transition into what is known as ‘astronomical summer’. The season starts with the summer solstice when one of Earth's poles is tilted closest to the sun. It marks the longest day in the UAE.

"With the date of the summer solstice, the sun is perpendicular to the Tropic of Cancer at its northernmost position... while the shadow is absent at noon in the perpendicular areas, including the southern regions of the country, and the meridian shadow disappears. Throughout the Arabian Peninsula, the shortest meridian shadow is throughout the northern half of the Earth," said Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society and member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences.

The chairman added that temperatures will range between 41ºC and 43ºC during the day, and 26ºC and 29ºat night. In some areas, the temperature will exceed 50ºC.