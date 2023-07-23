UAE summer: How Bedouins stayed cool in the desert heat way before AC was invented

It is good to learn some tips and tricks from them on how to survive the harsh desert heat

by Tamanna Sajeed Published: Sun 23 Jul 2023, 6:00 AM

Ever wondered how desert-faring Bedouins survived the harsh UAE summer before air conditioning was invented?

Bedouins are the oldest inhabitants of the Arabian desert. They are desert-dwellers known for their hospitality and resourcefulness. They have survived harsh weather conditions and lived in difficult environments.

The Bedouins represent a part of the Arab world's rich diversity, and it is good to learn some tips and tricks from them on how to survive the harsh desert heat.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Ahmed Al Jafflah, protocol manager and senior presenter at the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre For Cultural Understanding, said Bedouins used a variety of methods to stay cool during summer. Some of these tips are still relevant today.

Learn wind movement

The best way to prepare for summer was to see it coming. Bedouins were always aware of the directions of the winds and the movement of the stars to keep track of the seasons. This also helped them understand which areas had cool breezes from the sea versus dry, hot winds from the desert.

Know when to travel

Bedouins would travel during the night and rest during the day to avoid the sun. Staying in the shade whenever possible was important too. Bedouins would rest in the shade of tents, tall dunes, trees, or even in the shadow of their camels. If there was absolutely nothing available to them, they would often dig a hole in the grand and stand in it for shade.

Right clothes to wear

Bedouins recognised the importance of wearing the right clothing. Clothes for both men and women were long, flowy and made of light and thin material, often cotton. Bedouins usually wore multiple thin layers to help regulate their body temperature and covered their heads to prevent sunstroke. Head coverings also doubled as a mask to keep dust out during sandstorms.

Keep yourself hydrated

Drinking a lot of water was crucial to maintaining one's strength through harsh heat. Bedouins were always aware of where the nearest water source was; several areas, such as Al Marmoom, were named for their wells. Sailors also knew of areas in the sea where springs would produce drinkable water through the summer. This water was kept cool in clay pots or animal skins, and could be carried around in leather bottles.

Cool down

Bedouins would cool down with water too. Al Jafflah said that he remembered his mother pouring a jug of water over her head after going out to hang laundry during the summer. He and his friends would also often take a dip at the beach to cool off.

Take a break

The UAE's mid-day break scheme for those who work in the sun may seem modern, but it has its roots in Bedouin tradition. Both adults and kids would often take a nap between 12 noon and 4pm to avoid the hottest hours of the day.

