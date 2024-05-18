UAE summer holidays: High school students excited to travel with friends ahead of long break

Published: Sat 18 May 2024, 11:56 AM

As the end of the school year approaches, high school students are already gearing up for their two-month summer break, excited for this well-deserved vacation.

Most schools are going to be off for the summer holidays starting first week of July, resuming around end of August.

This year will mark the graduation of thousands of Grades 12 and Year 13 students across the country, many of whom will have their last school summer break.

Curious about their plans for the summer holiday, Khaleej Times spoke to some private and public school students to know how they plan to spend their break.

Abdulla AlHosani, a grade 12 public school student, said: “I will go to London with my classmates, we know that this could be the last time we meet for a duration and we want to travel together. For the past couple of years, summer breaks were like a pat on the back for a job well done and a reasonable time off before going into the next grade. This time will be different and I am looking forward to many surprises.”

Similarly, Fatima AlKaabi, a grade 12 public school student, shared: “My friends and I will go on a cruise to Oman. We had this planned for some time now, and with our 18th birthdays coming up, it's exciting that we can now travel. Although, sadly, I will be leaving so many friends and teachers, but I look forward to the next step and to learn more in college.”

Erfan Farouzi, a Year 13 private student, has something else in mind. “Throughout the summer break, I will be implementing my REWILD program and continue my environmental advocacy through speaking, hosting workshops, and publishing. I aim to help the environment by spreading awareness through all means.”

Sarah Lobo wants to have fun while also being productive. She said: “This summer, my main plan is to have fun as much as I can but also incorporate some productivity along with it.

“I plan on taking a few summer courses as well as picking up a new language that would be helpful for my higher education,” added the Year 13 private school student, noting like other high school graduates, what she’s after during the summer break is what truly excites her.