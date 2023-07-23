UAE summer hack: How almonds can help you beat the heat

It is part of Arab hospitality and culture and Emiratis, in particular, hold a fondness for the fruit, often referring to tropical almonds as 'baytham'

Almonds are part of Arab hospitality and culture because guests in an Arab home are served a bowl of mixed nuts, including almonds, to snack on before the main meals. Emiratis, in particular, hold a fondness for the fruit, often referring to tropical almonds as 'baytham'.

Originating from India and Madagascar, almonds found their way to the UAE, adapting seamlessly to the local environment and carving out their place among the nation's most sought-after trees.

As the summer season reaches its peak, residents and tourists are invited to embark on a delightful tropical almond fruit adventure. They can explore the local markets and embrace the joy of this treasured fruit.

Exceptional treat

For those seeking an extraordinary almond experience this summer, popular weekend markets offer a haven for indulging in seasonal local fruits, with tropical almonds taking the centre stage.

As an exceptional treat, tropical almonds can be enjoyed in their traditional form or as a tantalising combination with lemon, salt, and a touch of heat from pepper. The interplay of flavours creates a truly unique sensory experience that elevates the enjoyment of this remarkable fruit.

Moreover, tropical almond-infused ice cream has become a sensation, sweeping through the summer market as cool and creamy, almond ice cream offers a refreshing and satisfying respite from the scorching summer temperatures.

Almond varieties

Tropical almonds come in three distinct colours: white, yellow, and the coveted red variety. The red almonds, known for their irresistible taste and higher sugar content, have become the preferred choice for many.

Resilient trees

Almond trees thrive in desert environment. They can reach as high as between 15 and 20 metres. They can thrive in diverse soil types and their resilience extends to coastal areas, where they can withstand even the harshest of winds.

Growing almond trees necessitates regular watering during the initial stages, ensuring their successful establishment in permanent locations. Notably, these trees display an impressive tolerance to salinity, further showcasing their adaptability to the UAE's unique environmental conditions. Almond trees have also become a symbol of beauty in the UAE's landscape. Thriving in both public and private gardens, as well as farms.

