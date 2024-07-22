UAE summer: Free medical checkups for over 3,000 outdoor workers in Sharjah

Photos: Supplied

Published: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 4:28 PM

Amid soaring temperatures across the country, authorities in Sharjah offered free medical checkups for more than 3,300 construction workers along with other heat protective measures.

As part of the heat exhaustion prevention campaign in Sharjah, running under the theme, 'your safety is our goal', until August 15, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and the Sharjah Supreme Council for Family Affairs, along with partners from the government, local, and private sectors are targeting 6,000 workers across different regions in the city.

The current campaign offered examinations, awareness lectures, symbolic gifts, and a first-aid training course to workers. It covered areas like Al Hamriyah city, Al Dhaid, Kalba University, Al Hamriyah Cultural and Sports Club and Al Dhaid Cultural and Sports Club.

The initiative aims at enhancing the quality of life for workers and residents in the city and protecting them during the summer.