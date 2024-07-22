E-Paper

UAE summer: Free medical checkups for over 3,000 outdoor workers in Sharjah

The campaign targets 6,000 workers across the city

by

Web Desk
Photos: Supplied
Photos: Supplied

Published: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 4:28 PM

Amid soaring temperatures across the country, authorities in Sharjah offered free medical checkups for more than 3,300 construction workers along with other heat protective measures.

As part of the heat exhaustion prevention campaign in Sharjah, running under the theme, 'your safety is our goal', until August 15, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and the Sharjah Supreme Council for Family Affairs, along with partners from the government, local, and private sectors are targeting 6,000 workers across different regions in the city.


The current campaign offered examinations, awareness lectures, symbolic gifts, and a first-aid training course to workers. It covered areas like Al Hamriyah city, Al Dhaid, Kalba University, Al Hamriyah Cultural and Sports Club and Al Dhaid Cultural and Sports Club.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The initiative aims at enhancing the quality of life for workers and residents in the city and protecting them during the summer.

Mohamed Abdul Allah Al Zarooni, Director of the Ministry's Representative Office in Sharjah, clarified that the programme provides preventive guidance, distributes necessary supplies and offers free medical examinations and health consultations for early detection and appropriate treatment of heat-related symptoms.

Eman Rashid Saif, Director of the Health Promotion Department at the Sharjah Supreme Council for Family Affairs, noted that this initiative reflects the commitment of all partners to improving quality of life and promoting public health within the community.

