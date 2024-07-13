UAE summer: Free cold water, juice for over 600 workers in Dubai Police initiative

Any UAE resident with a valid Emirates ID can register for the e-wallet regardless of their preferred bank
Cold water and juice were distributed to over 600 workers in Dubai, under the Soqia initiative — Arabic for 'water aid' — launched by the General Department of Human Rights at Dubai Police.
The initiative aims to alleviate the effects of the summer heat and promote values of compassion and generosity within the Dubai community.
This initiative is part of the community programs launched by the department, stemming from its responsibility to foster a spirit of brotherhood and humanity by supporting and assisting others, emphasised Major Hamad Al Shamsi, Head of the Workers' Rights Section at the General Department of Human Rights.
As temperatures rise, UAE has launched several initiatives, for those working outside, to offer some relief from the heat. These include health checkups, rest stations, free ice cream, and mandatory mid-day break.
Recently, Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) also launched a campaign named 'The Water Aid Initiative', which supports underprivileged families, labourers and those involved in strenuous work amid rising temperatures. The initiative was launched locally through providing health checkups, and distributing umbrellas and water containers. Internationally, wells will be drilled, and water tanks and atmospheric water generators will be provided by ERC.
