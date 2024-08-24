E-Paper

UAE: Suhail star spotted, marking end of peak summer

An Arab saying goes, 'If Suhail rises, the night cools down'

Web Desk
Photo: Storm Centre/X
Published: Sat 24 Aug 2024, 10:13 PM

Last updated: Sat 24 Aug 2024, 10:36 PM

The Suhail star was spotted at 5.20am today in UAE skies, from Al Ain. In a post on X, Storm Centre shared a view of the celestial object as photographed by Tamim Al-Tamimi, a member of the Emirates Astronomy Society.

An Arab saying goes, "If Suhail rises, the night cools down." While temperatures will not drop immediately, night-time temperatures will gradually begin to decrease, signalling the first signs of a change in the weather.


As earlier reported by Khaleej Times, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society, noted that Suhail will first be visible at dawn starting from August 24.

How do seasons change after Suhail's rise?

  • 'Sufriya' - After the rise, there will be approximately 40 days of a transitional period between intense summer and cooler temperatures
  • Wasm' - Around mid-October, the weather will gradually stabilise
  • Winter - The cool season begins around 100 days after the rise of Suhail

Suhail, known as the 'Star of Yemen', holds a significant place in Arab tradition. Its appearance aligns with the unique 'Durur' calendar, which segments the year into distinct phases, each spanning one hundred days.

With inputs from Ruqayya Al Qaydi

ALSO READ:

