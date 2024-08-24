UAE: Suhail star spotted, marking end of peak summer

The invitation is to attend the eighth edition of the Future Investment Initiative Forum 2024 in Riyadh from October 29-31
The Suhail star was spotted at 5.20am today in UAE skies, from Al Ain. In a post on X, Storm Centre shared a view of the celestial object as photographed by Tamim Al-Tamimi, a member of the Emirates Astronomy Society.
An Arab saying goes, "If Suhail rises, the night cools down." While temperatures will not drop immediately, night-time temperatures will gradually begin to decrease, signalling the first signs of a change in the weather.
As earlier reported by Khaleej Times, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society, noted that Suhail will first be visible at dawn starting from August 24.
Suhail, known as the 'Star of Yemen', holds a significant place in Arab tradition. Its appearance aligns with the unique 'Durur' calendar, which segments the year into distinct phases, each spanning one hundred days.
With inputs from Ruqayya Al Qaydi
