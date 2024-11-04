UAE: Students wait for new university admission criteria as EmSAT exams cancelled

'It feels like a huge weight has been lifted off my shoulders,' one student said
Students across the UAE are awaiting details of revised university admission criteria as the country’s education authorities cancelled Emirates Standardised Tests (EmSAT) for grade 12 pupils. While some students are celebrating the easing of pressure, others are seeking clarity on the new procedures.
EmSAT was previously a requirement for admission to universities in the country and scholarships. According to the Ministry of Education, cancelling it will give universities flexibility in setting admission criteria.
Reacting to the announcement, Yousef Hussam Yassin, a 17-year-old student at a school in Sharjah, expressed relief about the reduced stress levels and the new possibilities this change presents. “I feel like the pressure on me as a senior has eased, and I now have more options.”
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
He was still weighing his options to take the EmSAT tests when the news broke. “It depends on the university's requirements and admission conditions, but I might take the tests to improve my skills."
Sixteen-year-old Jana Aburady said the cancellation brought her a sense of relief. “I’m honestly relieved that the EmSAT test requirement was cancelled. It feels like a huge weight has been lifted off my shoulders,” she admitted.
Although Jana had invested time in studying for the test, she now plans to redirect her focus. “I’ll definitely be shifting my focus to studying for other important exams like the SATs and preparing for university applications. I might also use the extra time to work on my IELTS prep,” she said.
Jana observed that many of her classmates were pleased with the decision, viewing it as a stress reliever.
However, Omar Ahmed El-Shabasy, also 17, from another private school said EmSAT can test students equally.
Having spent significant time preparing for the exams and already achieving the scores he needed for his university, he is now reassessing his options. “First I’ll check out the new requirements that the university needs, then I’ll try to work harder than the first time because we don’t have much time left.”
According to Omar, reactions in his senior group chat were mixed. “One group is upset because they’ve done most of the tests, while another was happy because they haven’t started yet. Some students were not worried as they would be pursuing higher education abroad.”
Ghala Alhajeri, a 16-year-old Emirati student, shared a blend of relief and uncertainty. “Relieved but a little confused about what new rules are going to be put in place,”she said. Although she hadn’t invested substantial time in EmSAT prep, she had completed some practice tests and remains committed to her academic goals. “With this free time, I will most definitely focus on different preparations,” she added.
ALSO READ: