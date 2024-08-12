UAE students enrolled in UK universities concerned amid riots

Photo: Reuters

University-bound students from the UAE are concerned about beginning their academic life in the UK due to the recent violent unrest in various towns and cities.

In numerous locations across England, shops and businesses have closed early, boarding up storefronts and vacating the premises. Police are heavily patrolling high streets and residential areas, while worried locals brace for potential violence.

This alarming situation has raised doubts among many students, who now feel compelled to proceed with their plans as they have already paid substantial enrolment and accommodation fees for the upcoming Fall semester.

An Indonesian expat in the UAE, who is headed to England this September, explained how an incident faced by her brother has raised concerns for her family.

Aoudrea Nasution said, “My older brother also studies in the UK and recently returned home. He had a concerning experience a few days ago while dining at a restaurant with friends. He was the only person of colour there, and suddenly, a stranger began banging on the window, pointing directly at him. This was one of the unpleasant experiences he faced, and it was quite alarming.”

Nasution, who plans to pursue Mechanical Engineering at either Imperial College London or the University of Bath, mentioned that the bachelor’s program would cost her approximately Dh187,000 or £40,000 per year at the Imperial College. However, if she chooses Bath, the course fee would be around Dh131,000 or £28,000 annually. She also explained that student accommodation in London, typically more expensive, would range between £190-£260 per week (around Dh900 to Dh1200), depending on the options available, while in Bath, the cost would be in the mid-£100s (around Dh700) per week.

‘Slightly paranoid given the tense situation’

Nasution added, “I have a few options for where I want to study, with one of them being in London. I’m not too worried about London because it’s quite a diverse community, and we haven’t heard of many issues there. My second option is Bath, which I’ve heard is also relatively safe. Even though I am not terrified, I am slightly paranoid because you can never be too careful. Anything could happen.”

Akhilesh Bisht, an Indian expat in UAE, who is set to pursue a Master’s in Aerospace Engineering at the University of Manchester, mentioned that his parents are quite worried about the ongoing violence in the UK as his departure approaches.

“My parents are anxious because, as we know, these things do occur in countries from time to time due to political situations. However, this time it appears to be far worse than anything we have seen before. My family is understandably concerned. I believe students should make every effort to stay safe and adhere to the established rules.”

The 20-year-old stressed that while he usually tries not to let these things bother him, this time it feels more serious.

“I reached out to my friends in the UK, who reassured me that the situation might not be as significant as portrayed in the media. Nonetheless, the fact that students like me are reaching out to peers in the UK suggests that the situation is more serious than previous instances,” added the Indian expat.

Follow safety advisories