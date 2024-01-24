UAE: 'Student Support' helps nearly 2,000 children afford tuition fees

Published: Wed 24 Jan 2024, 12:29 PM

Sharjah Charity International (SCI) covered the tuition fees of 1,894 students for a total of Dh13.2 million in 2023 through its philanthropic initiative 'Student Support'.

SCI also dedicated Dh6.9 million to educational initiatives outside the country, helping students overseas.

The Student Support initiative provides tuition and academic expenses to financially disadvantaged students, allowing them to continue their education.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude to the contributors, Al Manai emphasised the crucial role of these significant donations in making the 'Student Support' initiative a resounding success.

He added that the aid is specifically directed towards children from financially strained and disadvantaged households, providing relief to parents and ensuring uninterrupted access to education.

