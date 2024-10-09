UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack in Karachi

File Photo

The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that occurred on a road near Karachi Airport in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which resulted in the death of two Chinese citizens and one Pakistani national, as well as injuries to several innocent people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.